By Shahbaz Bhatti - China has emerged as the land of wonders and innovations. Its conventional might lies in 9.6 million square kilometres area with abundance of natural resources and about 4.4 billion huge population. But what has contributed a lot in converting the conventional China into a leading progressive state of modern times is the broader vision, national commitment and dedication of Chinese leadership.

There is no surprise that China has re-emerged as an economic superpower from its 64 per cent poverty in 1967 to reducing to remarkable figure of only 10 per cent today. Its trail of wonders and innovations starting from 1980 to modern times has played a significant role in placing itself among the world’s top economies. Today it stands as the top exporter and second largest importer of the world. In modern times, trade of a state has emerged as a strong weapon not only to sustain but also expand its influence to other regions. Today, China with its trade potential is has successfully reached out to the world markets especially Latin America, Middle East, Africa and Europe.

The tale of trade successes does not end here. Under the visionary leadership of Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang, China has come up with an ambitious plan called “One Belt, One Road (OBOR) or Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)” to connect with three out of total seven world continents by constructing six mega economic routes along with revival of old Maritime Silk Route. These routes included

The trade routes namely – China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor (CMREC), New Eurasian Land Bridge (NELB), China-Central and West Asia Economic Corridor (CCWAEC), China-Indo-China Peninsula Economic Corridor (CICPEC), China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor (BCIMEC). Its transnational economic roadmap encompassing three out of total seven continents (Asia, Middle East and Europe) is going to be a wonder of the 21st century.

According to the Chinese leadership, purpose of the OBOR is not to expand its dominance rather it would be a win-win position for around 60 states connected with these trade routes as it would cause implication of around 21 trillion dollars, strengthen their economies and improve living standards of about 4.4 billion people living there. In a wider perspective, Chinese look determined and are vigorously engaged in completing these trade routes. They are constructing a strong network of highways, building airports, developing stat-of-the-art expo centres as well as trade zones, developing sea ports and railway lines.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is widely considered the game changer in South Asian region, has emerged as the pilot project of these trade routes. Starting from the Chinese province of Xinjiang to Gwadar deep sea port, the CPEC would offer easy and short trade access to international markets in Middle East, Europe, Africa and will connect the many Central Asian states. Most recently, the trade activities at the Gwadar sea port have started through land and sea when a trade convoy comprising over a dozen containers reached the sea port from Kashgar in a record time of ten days from the western route of CPEC.

Pakistan, who has always been open to progress and development both on national and international level, has welcomed the Chinese initiative that is going to bring over 50 billion Chinese investment in various sectors particularly highways, railway stations, airports, upgrading sea ports, infrastructure, renewable energy, information technology, trade zones, etc. Chinese leadership is confident to see a brighter economic future for the people of not only their own people but also the whole region. However, this kind of realization does not exist in India where the political leadership is still reluctant to join the China-Bangladesh-India and Myanmar (CBIM), one of the six international trade corridors launched by China. The route would start from Kunming (China), Mandalay (Myanmar), Dhaka (Bangladesh) to Kolkata (India).

Though the Chinese leadership is exploring all available options to convince all stakeholders to join this trade route, India has not come up with its readiness to join it. Rather, the leadership in New Delhi is openly opposing the CPEC and its related investments while on the other hand, Pakistan has offered India to join the CPEC as it would further strengthen the trade networks in the region.

As part of its efforts to level ground where Indian leadership could get convinced about joining the CBIM route, China has recently gathered think-tanks, scholars and media representatives from four countries including India, Pakistan, Myanmar and Bangladesh. They were vigorously briefed about the increased trade potential of Chinese companies, trade routes, sea ports and the huge trade benefits through the planned six international routes. This initiative has, no doubt, proved to be a ground leveller as almost all delegates were convinced that all stakeholder states need to get connected with these trade routes. The think-tanks from India too had agreed that the Chinese international trade initiative is set to cause an economic turnaround in the connecting regions. At some stages during informal discussions, they were even critical of the Modi government’s policies and stance on certain international issues.

India is opposing the CPEC and seeing the huge Chinese investments in Pakistan as a direct hit to its hegemonic policies in the region. However, the CPEC has emerged, as a bigger reality as the leaderships from both China and Pakistan have demonstrated their strong resolve to make this project a success. Under the time schedule, the Gawadar port will be operational with increased capacity from next year as its extension phases are yet to start.

Same would be the ultimate fate of other Chinese international trade routes as after completion these economic corridors would connect major parts of the world further triggering trade activities.

The CBIM economic corridor is no exception. Recent studies suggest that the CBIM route, if implemented, could open huge trade opportunities for India, which is a bigger import and export market in the region. Just like the Gwadar port which is set to become a gateway to the international trade, the Indian ports can do the same. However, this is very unfortunate that the Indian government, driven by hardliners, is still clinging to its vicious thinking of hegemony in the region, which is no more acceptable to the outer world.

There is a growing thinking amongst the opinion makers – scholars, intellectuals and academia – in India that economic growth has become the core factor behind national stability and the Modi government needs to opt for this international economic corridor. International isolation or the policy of hegemony in the region is now the theory of the past. Pakistan fully realizes this factor and is always ready for initiatives to increase trade interaction in the region. A number of states particularly from Central Asia have evinced interest to join the CPEC, as they know that it would provide access to international markets. India could grab this opportunity by joining the CBIM corridor if it wants to get benefits of changed international trade scenario, otherwise isolation in the comity of nations would be its fate.