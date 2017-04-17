MEXICO CITY - A fugitive former governor of Mexico’s Veracruz state suspected of embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars has been detained in Guatemala after six months on the run, officials said Saturday.

Javier Duarte was arrested arond 8:00 pm at the reception of a luxury hotel in the tourist resort town of Panajachel, Guatemalan police said. The town, located on the shores of Lake Atitlan, is visited by many tourists during the Easter holiday season. Duarte had been staying at the four-star hotel for at least two days, where he paid with cash used a false name and was accompanied by his wife, Stu Velasco, deputy director of Guatemala’s police, told Milenio television.

The agents handcuffed the ex-governor, who at the time of his capture was wearing a blue summer shirt, a dark vest and his characteristic glasses. He had gained weight since he first fled. Duarte, 43, will be placed at the disposal of a counternarcotics court.

Mexico requested Guatemala’s assistance in capturing the fugitive ex-governor of Veracruz, which borders the Gulf of Mexico. His extradition is pending.

Mexican authorities issued an arrested warrant against Duarte in October for his alleged responsibility in organized crime and embezzlement. Interpol also issued an international arrest warrant against him. Duarte, of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), resigned last year before the end of his term and then went into hiding.