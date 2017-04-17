Indian troops have violated the ceasefire and started unprovoked firing in Samahni sector of Azad Kashmir, military sources said.

According to the sources, Indian forces targeted populated areas of Dana, Baroh, Chahi, Khamba, and Bandala.

Residents at Line of Control (LoC) were stranded in their houses. Shelling has caused damage to houses and other important buildings.

Pakistan Army personnel responded to the Indian aggression.

No loss of life has been reported yet.

Tensions in Kashmir, reached dangerous levels in September last year after 19 Indian soldiers were killed in militants’ attack on their camp in Uri sector.

The attack has been followed by continued breaches across the LoC and cross-border firing.