The Taliban insurgents have executed a child and three women after charging them with the alleged cooperation with the government in northern Sar-e-Pul province.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Sunday night in the vicinity of Sayad district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Zabiullah Amani confirmed the incident and said the women and the child were shot dead by the insurgents accusing them of helping the government.

In the meantime, the Taliban insurgents in a statement claimed that a mortar round landed on a residential house in Sayad, leaving three civilians dead.

The execution of the civilians by the Taliban insurgents comes as the group is accused of two thirds of the civilian casualties in Afghanistan.

The UN mission said it documented 11,418 civilian casualties from 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report, 61 per cent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).