In the latest video to emerge from Indian Held Kashmir, security officials are seen beating alleged stone-pelters.

In this video, three Kashmiri youths are forced to sit on roadside shirtless, while Indian soldiers are beating them. The youngsters are being asked whether they threw stones on the security forces or not.

Without listening to the complete answer, the soldier keeps slapping one of the youths.

“No one will ask me, even if I shoot you,” said one of the soldiers.

“Tell me the truth or I will keep beating you guys,” another said.

This is the third video in succession to come out of IHK highlighting the treatment of the Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian forces.

In one of the previous two videos, a Kashmiri youth was tied in front of Indian army jeep as a cover from stone-pelters.

In the second, Indian soldiers were seen beating young boys and forcing them to chant ‘Pakistan Murdabad’.