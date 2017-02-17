Protestors have set fire to DSP’s car in Sehwan, reported Waqt News.

Police has cordoned off the Shrine after last evenings attack, but people wanted to go inside. When the peolice stopped then they retaliated and said set fire to DSP’s van. One of the protestors said, “Lal Shahbaz Qalandar will save us we don’t need this police. Only 6 policemen were available yesterday when the terrorists attacked us yesterday.”

Protestors have sticks and metal rods with them. The police has said they cannot be allowed inside until the area is cleared.