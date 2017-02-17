NEW DELHI: India and China hold their first Strategic Dialogue on February 22 in Beijing during which the two sides will discuss key issues of mutual “concern and interest” and according to Vikas Swarup, IT will include “friction points” such as Masood Azhar. India-China ties have witnessed break-down following Beijing’s stand on issues crucial to India such as membership to the Nuclear Suppliers Group and designation of JeM chief and alleged Pathankot attack mastermind Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the UN.

The dialogue was set up during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in August last year. Mr Swarup described the new mechanism as a “comprehensive” forum. Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and Executive Vice Chairman of China Zhang Yesui will co-chair the meet to discuss “all issues of mutual interest in bilateral, regional and international domain.”

“The idea is that through the mechanism of this strategic dialogue, the foreign secretary from our side and his Chinese counterpart can take a holistic view of India-China relations and see to what extent the two sides can accommodate each other’s concerns and interests,” said Vikas Swarup.