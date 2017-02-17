The United Arab Emirates has barred two Taliban members, from entering Abu Dhabi, who wanted to attend the prayer ceremony of the UAE ambassador to Kabul, Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi, who died of injuries sustained in an attack in Kandahar province last month.



Media reports indicate that Mullah Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai and Mawlawi Madani, the two Taliban representatives, were assigned by the Taliban’s Qatar office to attend the prayer ceremony of the ambassador.

Also they were assigned to reject the Taliban’s involvement in the Kandahar attack, the reports indicated.

However, the two Taliban members were not allowed by the UAE government to enter the country, reports added.

The attack in Kandahar killed 12 people including five UAE diplomats and the ambassador.

