SAN FRANCISCO - The US Justice Department said on Thursday President Donald Trump would replace his executive order suspending travel from seven Muslim-majority countries "in the near future," according to a court filing.

The Justice Department said that given the upcoming replacement, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals should not reconsider an earlier ruling that suspended Trump's Jan. 27 order.

"In so doing, the President will clear the way for immediately protecting the country rather than pursuing further, potentially time-consuming litigation," the Justice Department said in its filing.

Trump has said his directive, issued last month, was necessary to protect the United States from attacks by militants, barred people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days. Refugees were banned for 120 days, except those from Syria, who were banned indefinitely.

US District Judge James Robart in Seattle suspended the order nationwide after Washington state challenged its legality, eliciting a barrage of angry Twitter messages from Trump against the judge and the court system.

The Trump's administration dropped Thursday its appeal of a court ruling that suspended his travel ban targeting refugees and seven Muslim countries and said it would replace the measure with a modified version. Rather than continuing this litigation, the President intends in the near future to rescind the Order and replace it with a new, substantially revised Executive Order to eliminate what the panel erroneously thought were constitutional concerns," the brief states.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he will announce next week a new executive order on immigration, trying to moving forward now that his travel ban is caught up in court.

"We will be issuing a new and very comprehensive order to protect our people," Trump told a news conference.

Trump pressed his attacks on US intelligence agencies Thursday, vowing to catch "low-life leakers" amid a battle over contacts with Russia that led to the ouster of his national security adviser.

The latest flurry of presidential salvoes came amid reports that Trump plans to name a New York billionaire, Stephen Feinberg, to lead a sweeping review of the US intelligence agencies, raising fears of a bid to curtail their independence.

Trump denied allegations that members of his election campaign team were in repeated contact with Russian officials, calling it "fake news."

Trump also defended Michael Flynn, the national security adviser whose resignation he demanded and received this week, saying Flynn did nothing wrong in holding pre-inauguration talks with the Russian ambassador. "He's doing the job. He was just doing his job," Trump said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday said his country will work with Russia if doing so benefits Americans, as Moscow pressed the Trump administration to live up to its promises of improving ties. he cautious statement came after Tillerson's first meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a G20 gathering in the German city of Bonn.

"The United States will consider working with Russia when we can find areas of practical cooperation that will benefit the American people," Tillerson told reporters. "Where we do not see eye to eye the US will stand up for the interests and values of America and her allies."

In Brussels, Defense Secretary James Mattis said the Pentagon was not ready "right now" for military cooperation with Moscow "but our political leaders will engage and try to find common ground or a way forward."

Putin, meanwhile, called for Russian intelligence agencies to bolster their cooperation with the Americans in the fight against terrorism.

