NEW YORK - A growing number of Democratic lawmakers are boycotting Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration this week, after a feud broke out between the President-elect and civil rights campaigner-turned-Congressman John Lewis, who said he will not be a ‘legitimate’ president, according to US media reports.

The majority of Democrats plan to attend the inauguration and uphold the tradition of watching the peaceful transfer of power, regardless of party. But after an exceptionally divisive election, some are breaking with the norm. As Jan. 20 draws near, 23 Democratic Representatives, including longtime Congressman Lewis, saying they will spurn Trump’s swearing-in in favour of focusing on their constituents or even taking part in protests and ‘resistance’ movements.

They include four members of Congress who said they would not attend after Trump hit back at Congressman Lewis on Twitter Saturday, saying the lawmaker - who once campaigned alongside civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr - was ‘all talk, no action’.

New York Congressman Yvette Clarke said Trump had ‘insulted America’ when he made his remarks about Lewis

Trump had tweeted: ‘Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results.

‘All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!’

He later doubled down on the claims, saying: ‘Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the US. I can use all the help I can get!’

Lewis became famous in the 1960s as a prominent civil rights campaigner who became the youngest of the Big Six - the others including Martin Luther King Jr.

He took part in mixed-race ‘freedom rides’ across America, to challenge laws that demanded segregated buses. He was beaten multiple times and arrested for doing so. He had also been beaten multiple times by the KKK and others for participating in civil rights marches.

Trump’s criticism came after Lewis’s Friday promise not to attend the inauguration. ‘I don’t see this President-elect as a legitimate president,’ Lewis, who has represented Georgia’s 5th congressional district since 1987, told NBC News.

‘I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.’

He added: ‘You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong.’

Trump’s furious retorts to Lewis - which also derided Lewis’s district as being ‘in horrible shape and falling apart’ and talked of ‘burning and crime infested inner-cities of the US’ - led to other Democrats refusing to play ball.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump has appeared to suggest that outgoing CIA Director John Brennan may have been behind the publication last week of unverified and salacious intelligence connecting the billionaire businessman to Russia.

The comments on Twitter came hours after Brennan, in an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” called the Republican’s recent remarks about the U.S. intelligence community “outrageous,” and suggested that Trump’s overtures to improve relations with Russia are naive.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Trump quoted a headline that read, “CIA’s Brennan warns Trump, says he doesn’t ‘fully understand’ Russia threat,” and added his own comment.“Oh really, couldn’t do … much worse - just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good! Was this the leaker of Fake News?” he asked in the second tweet.

Last week, Trump accused US spy agencies of using Nazi tactics over leaking “fake news” and “phony stuff” about him to the media.

His remarks were made after a news website, BuzzFeed, published a 35-page document containing unverified information - from an alleged former British spy – that claimed that Trump was caught in a compromising position in Russia.

The document also claimed that Russia is in possession of “compromising” personal and financial information about Trump which it might use to blackmail the US president-elect.Trump described the published material about him as “fake” and a “political witch hunt,” and said that the leaks from the US intelligence community to some media outlets were reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

Russia also rejected the BuzzFeed document as “completely fake,” adding that Moscow does not possess any blackmail file on Trump containing footage of him in a “compromising” position in a Moscow hotel.

But, Brennan said on Sunday that Trump needs to be disciplined about what he says publicly and censured him for comparing the actions of US intelligence agencies to those of Nazis.

According to American author and investigative journalist Dave Lindorff, the CIA worked against Trump because the spy agency is run by political appointees of the Obama administration.