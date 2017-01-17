MOSUL - Iraqi forces battling the Islamic State group in Mosul on Monday retook an area where the militants levelled one of the city’s most well-known shrines in 2014, officials said.

“We retook control of Nabi Yunus area... raised the Iraqi flag above the tomb,” Sabah al-Noman, spokesman for the Counter-Terrorism Service spearheading the Mosul offensive, told AFP.

He said two other neighbourhoods in eastern Mosul were also retaken from IS on Monday.

The shrine - which was built on the reputed burial site of the prophet known in the Holy Quran as Yunus and in the Bible as Jonah - was a popular pilgrimage site.

In July 2014, weeks after overrunning Mosul and much of Iraq’s Arab heartland, IS militants rigged the shrine and blew it up, sparking global outrage.