RAMALLAH - A Palestinian was shot dead during clashes with the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The man died during clashes south of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, the ministry said in a statement, without giving his name or age. Sources from the village of Tuqu where the incident took place named the victim as Qusai al-Amour, 17, saying he had been shot in the chest.

The Israeli army said the shooting occurred during a “violent riot” in which “rioters hurled rocks” at security forces.

“Due to the extent of violence, border police fired 0.22-calibre rounds towards the main violence instigator, resulting in his death,” an army spokeswoman said.

Since October 2015, 249 Palestinians, 40 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed in a wave of violence, according to an AFP count. Most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks, according to Israeli authorities, with others killed during protests, in clashes or air raids on Gaza.