NEW YORK - The wife of Omar Mateen, the man who killed 49 people in a shooting rampage at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub last June, has been arrested on a charge of obstructing justice, according to US media reports on Monday.

Noor Salman, the wife, was taken into custody the FBI at her California home, The New York Times reports. A person familiar with details of the arrest told the Times Ms. Salman was charged with obstruction. CBS News said Salman also faces a charged of aiding and abetting.

Ms Salman, in interviews with federal investigators after the shooting, allegedly acknowledged driving Mateen to the Pulse nightclub at least once before her husband launched the assault, according to the official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

M. Salman met Mateen online and they married in 2011. The couple has a 3-year-old son. Salman, who has Palestinian roots, grew up in the small suburb of Rodeo, California, about 25 miles northeast of San Francisco. Mateen was killed in a shootout with police during the rampage in the club on June 12, 2016.

Investigators interviewed Ms. Salman for hours after the attack and came to believe she was not telling the truth about her husband’s plans to carry out the rampage. She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a first appearance, her lawyer told ABC News. Salman is expected to be extradited to Tampa, Florida, where she was indicted.