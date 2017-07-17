A former official of Held Kashmir said on Monday India’s standoff with China resulted in Beijing forging relations with Islamabad, reported Indian media.

Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister of Indian-held Kashmir, said New Delhi did not maintain friendship with Beijing. He added that India should rely on diplomatic ties in order to improve ties with China.

"India should enhance their diplomatic channels and with that they should resolve this matter. China is Pakistan's friend, had we maintained our friendship with China, they would not have been friends with Pakistan," he said.

"In Ladakh, China has occupied the Aksai Chin. We shout about it, but do not have the power to take it back."