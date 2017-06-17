Indian troops recovered the body of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Junaid Matoo from the debris of two houses destroyed during their violent military operation in Arwani area of Kulgam district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian troops have killed one more youth in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) raising the toll to five since yesterday in their continued act of terrorism.

Two bodies were recovered yesterday from the same area. The dead bodies were identified as Nasir Wani and Aadil Mushtaq Mir.

Two other youth -- Muhammad Ashraf, 22 and Ahsan Dar, 14 -- were also killed yesterday after the troops opened fire to disperse demonstrators who were protesting in the area against the military operation.

According to Indian media, Indian police have claimed the Kashmiri youth --Junaid Matoo was the top commander of (LeT) and was killed in an exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were injured after Indian Army and police personnel vandalized Turkewangam village in Shopian district last night, beating people ruthlessly and ransacked residential houses.

Residents of Turkewangam told media that Indian troops barged into their houses after smashing windows at midnight.

“They (army men) beat whosoever came in their way,” said a local. He added that even young girls and old women were thrashed.

Twenty of the injured persons are being treated at different nearby hospitals while some of them with severe injuries have been referred to Srinagar hospitals.