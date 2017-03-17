TRIPOLI - Libya's former prime minister Khalifa Ghweil was wounded in heavy fighting in the capital Tripoli on Wednesday but his injuries are not life threatening, sources close to him said. Militia loyal to the ex-premier exchanged artillery fire with forces of the UN-backed government for several hours before withdrawing from their headquarters in the Guest Palace, a complex of luxury villas in the city centre. It was the third straight day of clashes between the two sides.