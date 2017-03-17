Rocket sirens sounded in Israeli settlements in the Jordan valley in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the military said, and two Reuters witnesses heard an explosion a few minutes later.

It was unclear whether a rocket or rockets had landed or were intercepted and from where they were fired, an Israeli military spokeswoman said. There were no reports of casualties or damage and army forces were searching the area.

A Reuters witness in the central Israeli city of Modiin reported hearing an explosion and a more distant bang was heard from as far away as Jerusalem.

It appeared to be a relatively rare incident. Palestinian militants in Gaza have often fired short-range rockets over the border with Israel and, in the 2014 Gaza war, had fired longer-range rockets that landed deep inside Israel and in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Militants affiliated with the Islamic State group in the Egyptian Sinai peninsula have also fired rockets into Israel on occasion.