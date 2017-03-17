United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked the UN regional commission that represents most Arab countries to remove from its website a report accusing Israel of practising an "apartheid regime" against Palestinians, a UN official said on Friday.

The report for the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), which comprises 18 Arab states, concluded that "Israel has established an apartheid regime that dominates the Palestinian people as a whole".

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that the report was published without any prior consultation with the UN secretariat.

"The report as it stands does not reflect the views of the secretary-general (Antonio Guterres)," said Dujarric, adding that the report itself notes that it reflects the views of the authors.

The United States, an ally of Israel, said it was outraged by the report.

The accusation - often directed against Israel by its critics - has never before been made by a United Nations body.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday the report was published without prior consultation with the UN secretariat.

Israel's foreign ministry spokesman likened the report to a Nazi propaganda publication that was strongly anti-Semitic and described it as "despicable and a blatant lie".

The United States, Israel's main ally, said it was outraged by the report.

UN Under-Secretary General and ESCWA Executive Secretary Rima Khalaf had remarked that the report was the "first of its type" from a UN body that "clearly and frankly concludes that Israel is a racist state that has established an apartheid system that persecutes the Palestinian people".

The report was prepared at the request of member states, she had said.

The report was still visible on ESCWA's website on Friday.