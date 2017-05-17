DUBAI - A Saudi Arabian police officer was killed by a rocket-propelled grenade on Tuesday in a Shia town, the interior ministry said.

A member of the special police emergency forces died when “a rocket-propelled grenade (was) launched from inside the neighbourhood” and hit his patrol unit in the Almosara area of Awamiya, the ministry said in a statement. “Five others were injured and taken to hospital,” it said.

Awamiya is a town of 30,000 in Qatif district of Eastern Province. The town has been the scene of repeated security incidents. The police officer is at least the third person killed in the Gulf coast town of Awamiya since Wednesday.

The unrest centres on Awamiya’s old Almosara district. “It’s really war,” said an area resident who reported his home has been shaken by explosions in the past two days. On Friday the ministry said a two-year-old boy and a Pakistani died when gunmen from within Almosara opened fire on passersby, security officers and workers on the project. Residents gave a higher toll.

Criminals engaged in the drug and arms trade tried “to jeopardise the project and protect their terrorist activities that they launch from the abandoned houses in the neighbourhood”, the ministry said at the time.

Images purportedly from the area and circulating on social media Tuesday showed a wasteland of buildings apparently pockmarked heavily by gunfire and with some showing signs of burning. Rubble and damaged cars lay in the narrow streets.

Residents first reported gunfire on Wednesday in Awamiya, as authorities moved on the Almosara district.