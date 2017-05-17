KANO - Three female suicide bombers have attacked a herding community in northeast Nigeria, killing two people and injuring seven others, according to a village elder and a civilian militia member. Ali Musa said the trio, believed to have been sent by Boko Haram militants, struck at Shuwari Buri village, 38 kilometres from Maiduguri at around 9:20 pm (2020 GMT) on Monday. "Two of them rushed into a thatched hut and detonated their explosives, killing two brothers who had retired for the night," he added. "The third bomber detonated her explosives among residents who had gathered ... injuring seven."