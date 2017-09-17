CAIRO - A top court on Saturday upheld a life sentence against Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi on charges stemming from a trial over spying for Qatar, a judicial official and his lawyer said.

The court of cassation upheld a life sentence first passed in June 2016 on the charge of leading an illegal group but threw out a 15-year sentence on the charge of having stolen secret documents, his lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maqsud told AFP. A life sentence in Egypt amounts to 25 years in prison, and the court's rulings cannot be appealed.

Morsi, Egypt's first democratically elected president, was overthrown by the military in July 2013 following mass protests against his one-year rule.

The court also upheld death sentences for documentary producer Ahmed Ali Abdo, EgyptAir cabin crew member Mohamed Adel Kilani and university teaching assistant Ahmed Ismail Thabet, as well as a life term and 15 years for two others, the official said.

The trial hinged on accusations that the defendants had passed on state secrets to Qatar, an ally of Morsi's Islamist government that has denounced his overthrow. Qatar has denied the charges.

Seven condemned to death over IS links, Copt beheadings

An Egyptian court Saturday condemned to death seven people for membership of the Islamic State group and over the beheading in Libya of 21 Christians, all but one of them from Egypt, judicial officials said. IS in Libya posted a video on the internet in February 2015 of the gruesome beheadings on a Libyan beach, sparking international condemnation and Egyptian air strikes against militant targets in the neighbouring Arab state. Of the seven defendants, three were sentenced to death in absentia, the officials said. An unspecified number of those condemned were accused of having taken part in the beheadings. Death sentences in Egypt are subject to review by the country's mufti as the official interpreter of Islamic law, although his verdict is not legally binding.

Prosecutors accused the seven suspects of membership of an IS cell in Marsa Matruh, northwest Egypt, and of planning attacks after having received military training at militant camps in Libya and Syria.

Rulings are to be issued on November 25 against 13 others on trial in the same case.

In May, Egypt again struck what it said were militant targets in Libya after IS claimed a massacre of Coptic Christians on their way to a monastery south of Cairo.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said military reverses for IS in war-torn Syria were driving its fighters to try to relocate to Libya and the Sinai Peninsula of eastern Egypt.

Egypt has been battling an insurgency by an IS affiliate based in North Sinai since the military's ouster in 2013 of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.

Hundreds of members of Egypt's security forces have been killed, while more than 100 Copts have died in church bombings since December.