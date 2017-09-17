DHAKA - Bangladesh restricted the movement of Rohingya refugees Saturday, banning them from leaving designated areas in the country to which over 400,000 have fled from violence in neighbouring Myanmar.

As Dhaka struggled to cope with the scale of the “unprecedented crisis”, dozens of refugees were found in three towns hundreds of kilometres from the Myanmar frontier, stoking fears that thousands of Rohingya Muslims will move from the border region into the the mainland of Bangladesh.

Police said they have now issued an order banning the Rohingya refugees from leaving the areas and camps the government has designated for them in the border district. “They should stay in the designated camps until they return to their country,” Sahely Ferdous, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement.

She said Rohingya were also asked not to take shelter in the homes of their friends or acquaintances and locals have been asked not to rent houses to the refugees. “They cannot travel from one place to another by roads, railways or waterways,” the order said, adding bus and lorry drivers and workers have been asked not to carry the Rohingya.

Police said they have set up check posts and surveillance in key transit points to make sure the refugees don’t travel to the other parts of the country.

The restrictions are announced as Bangladesh authorities said they faced an “unprecedented crisis” due to the influx of 409,000 refugees since last month, according to UN figures.

Conditions are already worsening in Bangladesh’s southeastern border district of Cox’s Bazar where the majority of refugees are living in squalid conditions after fleeing Myanmar’s violence-wracked Rakhine state.

The prime minister left a day after her government summoned the Myanmar envoy for the third time to protest over its neighbour's actions. Hasina is to demand more pressure on Myanmar during talks in New York.

Bangladesh has been overwhelmed by Rohingya Muslims since violence erupted in Buddhist-dominated Myanmar's Rakhine state on August 25.

Two children and a woman were killed in a stampede for aid near a Bangladesh refugee camp, UN agencies said Saturday amid widespread fights among Rohingya for food and clothing thrown from relief trucks. The incident occurred on Friday at Balukhali in Cox's Bazar district where tens of thousands of Muslim Rohingya have camped for weeks after fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The UN said Saturday that the total number of people to have entered Bangladesh having fled the unrest had now reached 409,000, a leap of 18,000 in a day.

Conditions are worsening in the border town of Cox's Bazar where the influx has added to pressures on Rohingya camps already overwhelmed with 300,000 people from earlier waves of refugees. The UN said two children and a woman were killed in a "rampage" when a private group handed clothes near a camp on Friday. Hasina is to speak at the UN on Thursday.

"She will seek immediate cessation of violence in Rakhine state in Myanmar and ask the UN secretary general to send a fact-finding mission to Rakhine," a spokesman for the prime minister, Nazrul Islam, told AFP. "She will also call the international community and the UN to put pressure on Myanmar for the repatriation of all the Rohingya refugees to their homeland in Myanmar," he said.

Foreign Minister A.H. Mahmood Ali said: "We will continue international pressure on the Myanmar government to immediately end its ongoing ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya." As tensions mount between the neighbours, the foreign ministry on Friday summoned the Myanmar charge d'affaires in Dhaka to protest at alleged violations of its airspace by Myanmar drones and helicopter.

The ministry warned that the three violations between September 10 and 14 could lead to "unwarranted consequences". Myanmar did not immediately comment. The Bangladesh government earlier protested to the embassy over the planting of landmines near their border, which have killed several Rohingya, and the treatment of the refugees.

UN leader Antonio Guterres has also said Myanmar's treatment of the Rohingya could amount to ethnic cleansing.

The deaths of the three refugees backed warnings by UN agencies and other relief groups that the crisis could get out of control. The World Health Organization and UN children's agency on Saturday launched vaccination campaigns against measles, rubella and polio. They estimate that 60 percent of the new arrivals are children.

Most Rohingya, who spent more than a week trekking cross-country from Rakhine to reach the Bangladesh border, have found existing camps overflowing and have instead settled on muddy roadsides.

Many families do not have a shelter over their heads and refugees have been fighting for food and water deliveries. "The needs are seemingly endless and the suffering is deepening," said UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado.

Outside the giant Balukali camp, Jamila Khatun, 60, sat under a blue plastic bin bag held up by bamboo poles with her children and grandchildren as she recounted her journey to Bangladesh.

She said she handed over her jewellery to a Bangladesh boatman two days ago to get across the river frontier from Myanmar.

"We walked by night for three or four days to avoid the military and then came over by boat.

"We don't know what we will do or where we will live but if people here feed us we will stay. We don't want to go back," she told AFP.

Nur Khan Liton, a respected Bangladeshi rights activist working with the refugees in Cox's Bazar, told AFP: "Refugees are still pouring in. But there is no attempt to bring discipline and order in the aid management."

Liton said the Rohingya "have become victims of muggings and extortion" and that cases of diarrhoea are spreading. "I heard that one Rohingya boy has died of diarrhoea."

The government has put the army in charge of ferrying foreign relief aid from airports to Cox's Bazar. It also plans to build 14,000 shelters, which it hopes will be enough for 400,000 people. Each shelter can house six refugee families.

Hasina has ordered the shelters erected within 10 days, Bangladesh's disaster management secretary Shah Kama told AFP.

The authorities have sent police reinforcements to Cox's Bazar to protect Buddhist temples in case of a radical Muslim backlash.