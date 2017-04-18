Renowned Indian singer Sonu Nigam said he stands by what he has said regarding loudspeakers in mosques and temples.

In his recent tweet he has stood his ground and said:

Dear everyone. Your stand exposes your own IQ. I stand by my statement that loudspeakers should not be allowed in Mosques & Temples. Period — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017





Earlier Sonu Nigam had criticized the use of loudspeakers in worship places after having been woken up by Fajr Azaan.

He dubbed it “forced religiousness” and asked when it would end in India.

Sonu Nigam had to face backlash on social media following his tweets yesterday.