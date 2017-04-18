India’s Lieutenant General Harcharanjit Singh Panag has been accused of being a Pakistani by Indian singer Abhijeet after Panag condemned the act of Indian army for using a Kashmiri youth as ‘human shield’.

Panag was one those who slammed the treatment given to Farooq Ahmad Dar, the man who was tied to the Army jeep. "Image of a 'stone pelter' tied in front of a jeep as a 'human shield',will 4 ever haunt the Indian Army&the nation! [sic]", he tweeted.

Lieutenant General Harcharanjit Singh Panag is a former Commanding officer of the Northern Command and Central Command of the Indian Army.

While there were many who disagreed, singer Abhijeet, who was once arrested for abusive tweets, took it far and accused Lieutenant General Panag of being a Pakistani supporter. "U r a Pak supporter, wish you were kicked,beaten & humiliated on the streets of #Kashmir & then wd hv seen ur reaction [sic]", he tweeted.

Abhijeet received major backlash for his comments against the decorated Lieutenant General.