HONG KONG:- Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was Friday found guilty of misconduct during his time at the helm of the city in a high-profile corruption trial, but escaped conviction for bribery. Tsang, 72, held the leadership post of chief executive for seven years from 2005 and is the most senior city official ever to be convicted in a criminal trial. The case comes at a time when residents are losing faith in Hong Kong’s leaders, as a string of prominent corruption cases fuel public suspicions over links between authorities and business figures.–AFP

Tsang was found guilty of failing to disclose his plans to lease a luxury flat from a major investor in a broadcaster, which was later granted a licence from the government while he was leader.

However, he escaped a bribery charge over allegations he had taken the redecoration and refurbishment of the apartment as a kickback, after the jury failed to reach a decision on that count.