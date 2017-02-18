This probably isn't the 'wall' Donald Trump had in mind. Hundreds of people in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez gathered on the edge of the Rio Grande river on Friday to form a 'human wall' to protest President Trump's plans for a wall between the countries.

The demonstrators held aloft colorful swatches of cloth and white flowers and waved to the residents of the neighboring city of El Paso, Texas on Friday.

Organizers said a friendly, human wall meant to join the two cities was better than a wall of steel or concrete to divide them.

'We have, as it is being demonstrated here, many friends on the other side of the river, on the other side where they intend to build this wall that will never separate two friendly peoples,' said former Mexican presidential candidate Cuauhtemoc Cardenas said.

Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral issued the call for people to form a human wall.

'In the face of the intention of Donald Trump to build a wall we cannot bow down, because bowing down will mean things will go worse for us...' he said before the event, according to Mexico News Daily.

Corral said he doesn't believe most Americans want a wall and that it contradicts the 'spirit of the founders of the United States.'

The mayor of El Paso, Oscar Leeser, attended the protest. He himself was born in Chihuahua and immigrated to Texas when he was nine, according to his official bio.

He said his life, in which he rose to become a successful car dealer businessman, is the very definition of the 'American dream.'

Trump has promised to make Mexico pay for the wall, something Mexican officials say they will not do.

A similar event was also held in Tijuana.

Courtesy Daily Mail