During the court proceeding of drugs smuggling case, Supreme Court judge Justice Dost Muhammad Khan said that he received an extortion call from Afghanistan about one month ago. He revealed this, yesterday, during the court proceeding of drugs smuggling case, where highest court retained the decision of lifetime imprisonment for smugglers Alauddin and Jalaluddin made by Balochistan High Court while rejecting the appeal against it.

It was when the SC judge introduced himself, it came out that the caller had dialed the wrong number. Justice Dost Muhammad Khan further told that the payment of extortion money takes place near a village in Jalalabad district of Afghanistan.

He remarked the situation as deplorable where over half of the earning of terrorists is made possible by smuggling drugs. The Judge told that seventy percent of the drugs are produced in Afghanistan while these drugs can be eradicated within a day if the international powers that have intervened in the country wish so.