Omar Abdel-Rahman, convicted of the bombing of the World Trade Center in New York in 1993, has died in prison in the United States, his son Ammar told Reuters on Saturday.

Ammar said his family had received a phone call from a US representative saying his father had died.

Abdel-Rahman, commonly known in the United States as "The Blind Sheikh", was a former leader of the Egyptian Islamist militant group al-Gamaa al-Islamiyya.

Besides the 1993 attack on the World Trade Centre, he was alleged to have planned to blow up other prominent New York buildings, including the UN headquarters.