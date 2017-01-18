TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday there was no chance of Iran renegotiating the nuclear deal with world powers if US President-elect Donald Trump demands it. “The nuclear deal is finished, it has been approved by the UN Security Council and has become an international document. It is a multilateral accord and there is no sense in renegotiating it,” said Rouhani at a news conference a year on from the deal coming into force.

Trump frequently criticised the nuclear deal during campaigning and called for fresh negotiations, but has refused to be drawn on his plans since being elected. His nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, has called for a “full review” of the deal. “Mr Trump, the president-elect, has made various statements that the nuclear deal does not satisfy him, that it was not a good deal or even that it was the worst deal ever,” said Rouhani. “These are mostly slogans, and I don’t think that when he enters the White House, something will happen. It is not a bilateral deal that he can decide he likes or doesn’t like,” the president added.

The deal was signed between Iran, the US, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. EU and British officials have this week said they would not support any renegotiation of the deal, which places strict curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions.