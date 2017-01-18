HYDERABAD: Crime Investigation Department (CID) sleuths of Telangana on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old US citizen working as vice president at an MNC law firm's Hyderabad office on the charge of circulating child pornography on the internet.

The accused, James Kirk Jones, of New Jersey, USA, is a linguistics expert at the MNC law firm. Jones has been working for the law firm in Hyderabad since 2012 and residing at Madhapur.

Three days ago, interpol alerted the Indian police about the illegal child pornography circulation taking place from a particular IP address and based on the location of the IP address, the Telangana CID was entrusted with the probe.

The Cyber Crime police of Telangana CID then tracked the IP address to a wired internet connection at a home in Madhapur and zeroed in on Jones. Police then kept a watch on his house to check if he is physically abusing children. "We have also verified the CCTV camera footages from near his house to see if there is any movement of children at his residence. But, no such activity was noticed," said CID sources.

Finally on Tuesday, police arrested Jones from his house and seized a laptop containing 29,288 photos and videos of child pornography. Police also found Jone's 'GigaTribe' peer to peer file sharing network account where he was in contact with 490 'like minded friends' and a private group on Twitter where he was sharing child pornography with 24 others.

Cops also seized an external hard disc and an iPhone of Jones containing adult pornography. "James Kirk Jones confessed that he developed the tendency to watch child pornography during his childhood time in the USA and that he continued to download, watch and share such material over the internet," CID IG Soumya Mishra said.

Jones is unmarried and watching child pornography has become a daily habit for him, said the sources. CID sleuths are probing into the Twitter handles and Giga Tribe profiles linked to the accused to see if any of the profiles belong to India.

The arrested accused was booked under section 67 A & B of the Information Technology Act, 2000. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. If convicted, Jones might face up to five years imprisonment. CID sleuths said that they will intimate the US consulate officials about the arrest of Jones.

