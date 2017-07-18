According to Mirror, he famously played a superhero wizard in the Harry Potter franchise.

But British actor Daniel Radcliffe is something of a life-saver off-screen, too - as he proved by attending to the victim of a vicious attack in central London, last week.

The 27-year-old, from Hammersmith, was a first responder to the man who'd been 'slashed' across the face by two knife-wielding motorcyclists on Friday.

According to a report in the Evening Standard , the acclaimed actor was one of several people to attend to the unidentified victim, who was targeted on Chelsea's King Road.

Two assailants targeted the man and stole his Louis Vuitton bag, leaving him with facial injuries.

A former police officer, David Videcette, saw the incident unfold and tried to thwart the mugging by following them and blocking their vehicle with his car.

Unfortunately, they escaped by running through a red traffic light.

However, after returning to the scene, he was confronted with Radcliffe.

Mr Videcette said: "It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied ‘I am'. He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help.

“The victim was very, very shaken up.”

A spokeswoman for Daniel Radcliffe confirmed he was present but refused to comment further.