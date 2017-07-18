NEW DELHI: An Indian Army officer was shot dead by an Indian soldier in the Uri sector of Indian Held Kashmir today, reported Times of India.

The Indian officer, who was of the rank of 'Major', and the soldier both belong to the Rashtriya Rifles armoured corps. The incident is being called a case of fratricide, which means the killing of a fellow soldier or superior.

More details about the incident are awaited.

In March, replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Indian minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre said there were three cases of fratricide reported from the three defense services last year.