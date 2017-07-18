BEIRUT - The brother and close advisor of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was transferred to hospital on his second day of detention, according to reports on Iranian news sites. Hossein Fereydoun was summoned for questioning on Saturday in a corruption case in which he faces unspecified charges. He was later detained when he could not post bail, which was set at more than 15 million dollars, according to Fars News.

The Mehr news site later reported a representative had posted bail on Fereydoun’s behalf on Monday evening so he would not need to return to prison from hospital.