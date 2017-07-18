According to Daily Mail, a model is wanted in Saudi Arabia after she was filmed walking through a small town in a short skirt - defying the country's strict dress code laws.

The model, named only as 'Khulood', shared a video on Snapchat walking through the heritage village of Ushaiqer dressed in a short skirt, black crop top and sneakers.

Foreign and local women in Saudi Arabia are expected to wear 'conservative' loose-fitting cloaks known as abayas.

Most also cover their hair and face with a black veil, though exceptions are made for visiting dignitaries.

Saudi authorities saw the video and issued an order for the model's arrest, according to the Okaz newspaper.

The video shows the Saudi woman walking around an empty historic fort in Ushaiager, a village north of the capital, Riyadh, in the desert region of Najd, where many of Saudi Arabia's most conservative tribes and families are from.

The woman's outfit sparked outrage among social media users, some of whom called for her to be arrested.

One person tweeted: 'People who don't respect the kingdom's rules, don't deserve to live in it.'

Another said: 'What she did doesn't fall under 'personal freedom'. It's clear that she wanted to provoke people and go against the country's social rules and norms. She must be punished for this.'

Ibrahim al-Munayif, a Saudi writer with more than 41,000 followers on Twitter, wrote on his official account that allowing people to disobey the law leads to chaos.

"Just like we call on people to respect the laws of countries they travel to, people must also respect the laws of this country," he wrote.

Others defended her by posting images from President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia in May, in which First Lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka, though modestly dressed in higher necklines and longer sleeves, shunned wearing a head cover or the abaya.

One twitter user wrote of the model's video: 'She's freely walking around Ashaiqer, regardless of all the backlash, it's still a beautiful idea.'

Another said: 'Why all this fuss? You turned your eyes away from all the catastrophes in the world and the only thing that outraged you is a woman not wearing an abaya?'

Another tweeted: 'She didn't force anyone to follow her on Snapchat. Her account is also only directed at women. What's the problem? Why call for an arrest warrant against her?'

The Saudi Okaz news website reported that officials in Ushaiager called on the region's governor and police to take actions against the woman in response to the video, without elaborating further.

The kingdom's morality police said in a tweet that it had corresponded with other agencies to investigate further after the video was brought to their attention.

Social media is wildly popular in Saudi Arabia as a space to vent frustrations and gauge public opinion.

With more than half of the population of Saudi Arabia under 25-years-old, the country's 30-year-old heir to the throne, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has pushed for greater openings for entertainment in part to appease the country's youth, but strict gender segregation rules and other restrictions on women's movement remain in place.