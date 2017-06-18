At least 24 Yemeni civilians were killed in an air raid Sunday on a market near the border with Saudi Arabia, a medical official said.

Most of the casualties worked in the Mashnaq market, which sells the mild narcotic qat, in the rebel-controlled northern Saada province, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Witnesses said the market was a centre for trafficking in Qat, a leafy stimulant plant that is widely used in Yemen but illegal in Saudi Arabia.

One of the witnesses said some of the casualties had "just returned from a trip across the border".

The Saudi-led Arab coalition has been carrying out air strikes in Yemen for more than two years against Shiite Huthi rebels.

Saada itself has come under heavy bombing since 2015, when the Arab coalition intervened to support the government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in its fight against the Iran-backed Huthis.

More than 8,000 people have been killed in the past two years and tens of thousands wounded, according to the World Health Organization.

Yemen's Huthi rebels, who control a string of strategic ports along the Red Sea coastline, have sporadically launched rocket attacks across the border into Saudi Arabia.

In late January, the rebels attacked a Saudi warship in the Red Sea, killing two sailors.

In addition to widespread food and water shortages, since April the country has been in the grip of a rapidly spreading cholera epedemic.