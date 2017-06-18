MAZAR-I-SHARIF - Seven US troops were shot and wounded in an insider attack at a base in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said.

The service members, who weren't immediately identified, were medically evacuated from Camp Shaheen in Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province, according to an updated statement from the press office of Operation Resolution Support, the US and NATO mission to train and advise Afghan forces.

One Afghan soldier was killed and another was hurt in the attack that occurred around 2 pm.

"We are aware of an incident," the office said in an earlier statement. "At this time we can confirm there are no US or NATO Resolute Support fatalities. US soldiers have been wounded. One Afghan soldier was killed and one was wounded in the incident."

The office said the incident is under investigation and pledged to release more information as it becomes available.

A spokesman for the US military command in Kabul said earlier comments by an Afghan official that Americans had been killed were incorrect. But he confirmed that seven soldiers had been evacuated after being wounded in the incident at Camp Shaheen.

Abdul Qahar Araam, spokesman for the Afghan army's 209th Corps, announced earlier that an Afghan soldier had shot and killed four US soldiers inside the base.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said an Afghan commando loyal to the militant group had opened fire on foreign "invaders", killing four and wounding four others.

The German military heads the multinational advising mission based in Mazar-i-Sharif. A spokeswoman for the German forces at the joint missions command in Potsdam said: "According to what we know right now, no Germans were affected." Camp Shaheen, where the 209th Corps is based, was also the site of a large Taliban attack in April that inflicted heavy casualties among Afghan troops.

The insider attack marks the second in a week in Afghanistan. Three US army soldiers -- Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California; and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina -- were killed June 10 when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them in Peka Valley, located in Nangarhar province.

So far this year, six US service members have been killed in combat in Afghanistan, all in Nangarhar in the eastern part of the country, according to statistics compiled by the website icasualties.org.

The US currently has roughly 8,400 troops in Afghanistan (excluding those in country on a temporary basis), while NATO and coalition allies have a total of about 5,000 forces.

Defence Secretary James Mattis is set to decide in coming weeks on whether to grant the request of army Gen John Nicholson, the US commander in Afghanistan, to deploy between 3,000 and 5,000 additional forces to the country.