LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II said Saturday that Britain had been plunged into a sombre mood after the deadly London tower block inferno, as public anger swelled and dozens were still reported missing.

Furious residents heckled Prime Minister Theresa May and stormed the local authority headquarters on Friday, demanding justice for the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster which left at least 30 people dead.

There were angry scenes at the offices of the Kensington and Chelsea council, which was responsible for managing the 1970s social housing block in a working-class enclave of one of Britain's richest areas. "It was a death trap and they knew it," one person shouted as demonstrators stormed inside the offices. Some 19 patients are still being treated in hospital, of whom 10 are in a critical condition, the National Health Service said Saturday.

The emergency services expect to find no more survivors.

More than 70 people reportedly remain unaccounted for and the area surrounding the tower has been plastered by distraught relatives with pictures of the missing, from grandparents to young children.

Queen Elizabeth and her grandson Prince William visited a community centre Friday where some of the survivors are being housed, and where volunteers have been inundated with donations of clothes and food.

The head of state said a saddened country was showing resolve in the face of adversity and a determination to rebuild wrecked lives.

She stood for a minute's silence at the start of her birthday parade on Saturday.

"It is difficult to escape a very sombre national mood," she said in a message marking the event.

"In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies," the monarch said, referring to the fire and the recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

"I have been profoundly struck by the immediate inclination of people throughout the country to offer comfort and support to those in desperate need.

"United in our sadness, we are equally determined, without fear or favour, to support all those rebuilding lives so horribly affected by injury and loss."

But besides the drive to help survivors, the sense of anger was palpable on the streets.