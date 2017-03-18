NEW YORK:- An avowed al-Qaeda fighter was convicted on Thursday of federal terrorism charges for participating in a fierce firefight in Afghanistan that left two US servicemen dead. A jury in federal court in Brooklyn, a borough of New York City, deliberated for about two hours Thursday before convicting Ibrahim Suleiman Adnan Harun. Harun, 46, was extradited from Italy to the United States in 2012. –SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT

Prosecutors told jurors that while in Italian custody, he confessed that he threw a grenade and shot at an American military unit in a 2003 ambush that killed Army Private, Jerod Dennis, of Antlers, Oklahoma, and Air Force Airman Ray Losano, of Del Rio, Texas.

While on the run, Harun later masterminded a failed plot to bomb a U.S. embassy in Nigeria, the government said. He was under the direct supervision of al-Qaeda higher-ups, including some still held at Guantanamo Bay, it said.

“The defendant is a man who made terrorism his life story,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Melody Wells said in closing arguments on Thursday. "He made a career out of violent jihad," he added.