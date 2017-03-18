MEERUT - Tension erupted in a Bulandshahr village when a group of men beating dhols and celebrating the BJP victory in the state assembly elections allegedly tried to install a party flag on the roof of a local mosque on Wednesday night.

Police and provincial armed constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed in the area and senior officials are monitoring the situation, Times of India reported.

The incident took place at Chachrai village situated in Jehangirabad block of Bulandshahr. The village has a population of 2,000 with equal number of Hindus and Muslims.

Mohsin Ahmad, a villager who was at the scene of the incident, told TOI, “It was around 9.30 pm when a procession of men with tilaks on their foreheads passed through the areas beating drums and celebrating BJP’s win in the UP assembly elections. A few of them first stood in front of the mosque gate and then began installing the flag on the roof of the mosque itself. Those of us present there objected and this led to an altercation.”

Though timely intervention of the police prevented the situation from worsening, there is palpable fear in the village. “When the police arrived, the men left the place but not before warning us that they would come armed with swords the next time. There is peace right now due to the presence of the PAC contingent and the police force, but there is a sense of uncertainty within the Muslim community here,” said Furkan Ali, another resident of the village.

Shyam Vir Singh, SHO of Jehangirabad police station, said, “We have received the complaint and police have been deployed around the mosque. No one will be allowed to disturb the peace in the region. We are investigating the matter.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has denied its involvement in the whole episode. District president of the party, Himanshu Mittal, said, “This is the handiwork of some anti-social elements. BJP has nothing to do with this matter.”