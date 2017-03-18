A man has been shot dead after he tried to snatch a weapon from a security personnel at the Paris Orly Airport.

According to reports, the man in question tried to arm himself after snatching the pistol from Airport Security. The man had run into an airport shop before being shot dead by security forces.

The authorities have evacuated whole airport following the incident which took place at the southern terminal.

Security teams have taken over.

The public have been warned to stay away as the bomb squad searches for any potential explosives.

The French Interior Minister’s spokesperson says no injuries have been reported