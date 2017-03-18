At least two blasts were reported on Saturday near the Cantonment railway station in Agra, India but there were no reports of any major damage or casualty, reported Hindustan Times

Locals said the first blast took place at 5am at the house of Ashok, who works as a plumber, in Rasoolpura area near the Cantonment railway station.

Another blast was reported 45 minutes after the first one from an area where garbage is disposed near platform no 5 of the station, Anwar Usmani, a resident of Rasoolpur Khwas Pura, India, told Indian media.

Indian Police said they have started an investigation and that forensic teams have reached the spot of the blast.

The blasts have come after reports of an attempt to derail the Indian Andaman Express on Friday night.

Agra is already on high alert after a pro-Islamic State media group warned of attacks in India and published a graphic depicting the Taj Mahal as a possible target.

The graphic by the Ahwaal Ummat Media Center was posted on a channel of encrypted communication app Telegram on March 14, according to Site Intelligence Group, which tracks jihadi activity on the web.