In another act of state terrorism, Indian authorities have blocked 22 social website in Held Kashmir.

According to sources, Indian government took this step to stop Kashmiris to remain in contact with one another especially during the protests in the valley.

To counter recent ban, 16-year-old Kashmiri boy has developed Kashmir’s own social media website under the name of ‘KashBook’.

Over 1,000 people have signed up the site within one week of its launch.

According to Indian media, Zeyan Shafiq, a 10th class student developed this website with one his friend. They made it in 2013 but decided to launch it after recent ban in Indian Held Kashmir.

"The Indian government has blocked access to all the social networks and they are blocking VPNs too. So, when they'll block the whole access to social media then how will people from valley stay connected with each other? KashBook is the answer to social media gag," Zeyan said.

On April 26, the Indian government issued an order to ban all social media in Kashmir for a period of one month. The ban includes Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, QQ, WeChat, Ozone, Tumblr, Google+, Baidu, Skype, Viber, Line, Snapchat, Pinterest, Telegram and Reditt.