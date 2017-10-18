Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, agitated people thrashed three Indian soldiers, who were believed to braid choppers, and set their vehicle on fire after checking their identity cards at Kangan in Gandarbal district.

The personnel from Territorial Army traveling in a private car were moving in a suspicious way when a group of people stopped them and demanded their identity cards.

As the identity cards revealed that they were soldiers, the people understood that they were braided choppers and started thrashing them. The soldiers were rescued by an army party from a nearby camp.

The army action infuriated the agitated protesters who set the car on fire.

As the news spread in Kangan town, shopkeepers downed their shutters while youth took to streets and pelted forces with stones. A police official confirmed that three army personnel were thrashed by the people.

A fresh braid chopping incident was reported at Beehama in Ganderbal district. A complete shutdown was observed in the area of the incident.Similar incident took place in Kralpora area of Kupwara district when locals caught hold of a territorial soldier soon after braid

Similar incident took place in Kralpora area of Kupwara district when locals caught hold of a territorial soldier soon after braid chopping of a woman in the area. Calling him a braid chopper, the people thrashed the soldier. A video of the incident also went viral. Indian army intervened in the matter and rescued the soldier. The incident triggered massive protests in the area.

The incident triggered massive protests in the area.

Reports from Uri said that people also caught hold of two braid choppers and thrashed them in Dachna Salamabad. Police rushed to the spot and rescued them from the protesters.