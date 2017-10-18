TEHRAN - A top advisor to Iran's supreme leader warned European governments on Tuesday against imposing new conditions on the nuclear deal.

"To say that they accept the JCPOA (nuclear deal) but should negotiate on Iran's regional presence or talk about Iran's missile defences is to set conditions on the JCPOA, and this is not at all acceptable," said Ali Akbar Velayati, senior foreign policy advisor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "This is not Europeans' right. The JCPOA has no conditions and it must be implemented according to what was signed," he said in comments carried by the state broadcaster. In a call with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Friday, President Emmanuel Macron said talks on regional security and Iran's ballistic missile programme were necessary to ensure the survival of the 2015 nuclear deal.