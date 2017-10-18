Hawaii - A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.

Derrick Watson, a US district judge, on Tuesday granted Hawaii’s request to temporarily block the federal government from enforcing the policy. It was supposed to take effect at midnight EDT Wednesday. The Trump administration’s most recent restrictions affect citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen - and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

Hawaii argues the updated ban is a continuation of Donald Trump’s “promise to exclude Muslims from the United States”. Other courts are weighing challenges to the policy. In Maryland, the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are seeking to block the visa and entry restrictions in the president’s latest proclamation.

Watson had previously blocked Trump’s last travel ban in March. In his ruling on Tuesday, Watson said Hawaii was likely to succeed in proving that Trump’s latest travel ban violates federal immigration law. The policy “suffers from precisely the same maladies as its predecessor: it lacks sufficient findings that the entry of more than 150 million nationals from six specified countries would be ‘detrimental to the interests of the United States,’” Watson wrote. The justice department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump had promised as a candidate “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States”. The President’s executive order “suffers from precisely the same maladies as its predecessor: it lacks sufficient findings that the entry of more than 150 million nationals from six specified countries would be ‘detrimental to the interests of the United States,’” Watson wrote.

