MADRID - An F18 fighter jet crashed on takeoff at a military base near Madrid on Tuesday, killing the pilot - the second time a military plane has come down in Spain in a week. "The pilot of the airplane has died as a consequence of the accident, which happened during take-off," the Spanish defence ministry said in a tweet following the crash near the Torrejon de Ardoz base, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Madrid.

"Rescue teams are on their way to the scene of the accident," a ministry spokesman told AFP, adding that the cause of the crash was as yet unknown.