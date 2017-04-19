The Indian Supreme Court today ruled that Lal Krishan Advani and several other senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will face conspiracy charges in the Babri Masjid demolition case, it has been reported by India Today.

The court also ordered a time-bound trial, ordering that the judge hearing the case shall not be transferred until a judgement is delivered and that there shall be adjournments during the trial except under exceptional circumstances.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier ruled in favour of the conspiracy charges being dropped against the veteran BJP leaders, including Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union minister Uma Bharti. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is prosecuting the Babri demolition cases, had appealed against the high court's order.



The Supreme Court today allowed the CBI's appeal and also ordered the clubbing of two trials that are currently going on in the Babri demolition case. The case against Advani, Joshi and Bharti was being heard in a Raebareli court while a Lucknow court was hearing a case against unnamed karsevaks who are accused to actually demolishing the Babri masjid on December 6, 1992.

However, the apex court has now ordered the clubbing of the two cases, ruling that the Lucknow court will also rule on the conspiracy charges against Advani, Joshi, Bharti and others.

The bench of Justices PC Ghose and RF Nariman also ruled that the trial judge hearing the Babri case will not be transferred until the judgement in the case is delivered.

The bench also ruled that Kalyan Singh, currently the governor of Rajasthan, enjoys constitutional immunity and won't be tried right now. Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the demolition, will be tried once he relinquishes the post of governor.