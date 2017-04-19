Tej Bahadur Yadav, an Indian soldier who complained of poor quality of food, has been dismissed from service by the Border Security Force (BSF), reported India. A video had gone viral on social media where Tej Bahadur had alleged bad quality food was given to Indian soldiers. Indian BSF had initiated an inquiry for reported breach of discipline against Tej Bahadur, after which he has now been dismissed from service.

In his video, Tej Bahadur had alleged that while the Indian government procures essentials for the Indian soldiers, the higher-ups and officers “sell them off” in an “illegal” manner in the market and they have to suffer.

Later, in another video, Tej Bahadur even claimed ‘mental torture’. “Prime Minister Modi had said so (eradication of corruption)…I was doing the same. Is this (inquiry) what I should be getting in return,” he had questioned in the short video claiming that he surrendered his phone to the Indian authorities on January 10 and that it had been “tampered with”.

The Indian Home Ministry had taken strong exception to the video and asked the BSF to look into it as part of the inquiry. According to PTI, a senior Indian Ministry official said that Yadav has crossed the line of discipline and broken service rules by posting the second video.