RIYADH/TOKYO - The United States and China are working “closely” together over North Korea, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday, two days after a new missile test by Pyongyang.

Sunday’s test “shows why we are working so closely right now with the Chinese, coming out of the Mar-a-Lago meeting” in Florida between the two nations’ leaders earlier this month, Mattis told reporters.

The American-Chinese effort seeks to “get this under control and aim for the denuclearised Korean peninsula” desired by China, the US, South Korea and Japan, he said as he flew to the Middle East for a tour. “We all share that same interest.”

North Korea has defied international pressure over its quest to develop a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland. American officials said the missile test-fired on Sunday exploded seconds after launch.

North Korea still has many technical problems to resolve, but the intensity of its current testing worries Pentagon strategists.

Estimates vary about how much time Pyongyang would still need to build intercontinental ballistic missiles, but some at the Pentagon think it could happen within two years.

Others believe several more years might be needed, noting the difficulty of designing and testing the warhead.

This component, which contains the nuclear bomb, must be able to resist the enormous heat and shock accompanying its atmospheric re-entry after being fired into space.

Mattis arrived on Tuesday in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, his first stop on the Middle East tour that will also see him visit Egypt, Israel, Qatar and Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

Trump praises Beijing for

helping on N Korea

US President Donald Trump praised China for its help in pressuring North Korea, while defending his softening stance on trade and other issues with the Asian giant, in an interview that aired Tuesday. In the comments to Fox News, Trump cited the strength of his newfound relationship with President Xi Jinping in explaining why he has dropped his past criticism of China.

“Now, what am I going to do? Start a trade war with China while in the middle of him working on a bigger problem, frankly, with North Korea?” he said. “So, I’m dealing with China with great respect. I have great respect for him. Now, we’ll see what he can do.”

“What am I going to do? In the middle of him talking with North Korea I’m going to hit them with currency manipulation? This is the fake media that just does a number,” he said, speaking Monday on the sidelines of the annual White House Easter egg roll.

“Think of it. He’s working so nicely. Many coal ships have been sent back, fuel has been sent back. They’re not dealing the same way. Nobody’s ever seen it like that. Nobody’s ever seen such a positive response on our behalf from China.” The turning point in Trump’s relationship with China appears to have come when he met with Xi at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on April 6-7.

During the US presidential campaign, Trump harshly attacked Beijing as a currency manipulator and threatened to slap 45 percent tariffs on Chinese imports. Since taking office, however, US tensions with North Korea have soared amid a drumbeat of missile tests and fears Pyongyang may be readying a sixth nuclear test.

When asked if he had ruled out some sort of military strike against North Korea, Trump said he did not wish to reveal his plans.

“I don’t want to telegraph what I’m doing or what I’m thinking,” he said.

“I hope there’s going to be peace, but they’ve been talking with this gentleman (Kim Jong-un) for a long time. You read (Bill) Clinton’s book and he said ‘Oh, we made such a great peace deal’ and it was a joke. You look at different things over the years with President Obama. Everybody has been outplayed. They’ve all been outplayed by this gentleman and we’ll see what happens.”

US experts believe that only China has sufficient economic and political leverage to restrain Pyongyang’s drive to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the US mainland with a nuclear warhead.

Pence reassures Japan as

N Korea threatens ‘weekly’ tests

US Vice President Mike Pence reiterated his country’s commitment to the security of Japan on Tuesday, as North Korea intensified concerns over its weapons programme with a vow to launch missile tests “every week”.

The North, which is intent on developing a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capable of reaching the mainland United States, defied international pressure Sunday with a test that failed immediately after launch. As fears grow that it may also be preparing for its sixth nuclear weapons test, Vice Foreign Minister Han Song-Ryol said that its programme would only escalate.

“We’ll be conducting more missile tests on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis,” Han told the BBC in an interview, threatening “all-out war” if the US took any action against it.

Arriving in Tokyo for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Pence hailed the two countries’ longstanding security ties. “The alliance between the United States and Japan is the cornerstone of peace and security in Northeast Asia,” he told Abe.

The Japanese leader called for a peaceful resolution to the North Korea tensions but did not rule out the need for tough measures.

“It is a matter of paramount importance for us to seek diplomatic efforts as well as peaceable settlements of the issue,” he said.

“At the same time dialogue for the sake of dialogue is valueless and it is necessary for us to exercise pressure.”

In South Korea on the first leg of an Asian tour, Pence on Monday visited the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone separating the two Koreas and warned Pyongyang against further provocations, saying “all options are on the table”.

North Korea could react to a potential US strike by targeting South Korea or Japan, and officials in both countries have been ill at ease with the more bellicose language deployed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Pence pointed to Trump’s recent strikes on a Syrian airbase and an Islamic State complex in Afghanistan as a warning to Pyongyang not to underestimate the administration’s resolve.

But at a press conference with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday, Pence also played up the importance of coordination.

The administration “believes the most productive pathway forward is dialogue among the family of nations that can isolate and pressure North Korea into abandoning permanently and dismantling” its nuclear and missile programmes, he said. Throughout his bareknuckle election campaign, Trump repeatedly called into question a mutual defence treaty between Japan and the United States, suggesting Tokyo should pay for its own security. But Pence reassured his jittery hosts that those decades-old security commitments are ironclad, a necessity made more acute after Washington’s refusal to rule out military action against the North.

Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have soared in recent weeks as a series of North Korean missile tests have prompted ever-more severe warnings from Trump’s administration.

Asked by a reporter what message he had for North Korea’s young leader Kim Jong-Un on Monday, Trump replied “Gotta behave”.

North Korea’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations reiterated on the weekend that the North is ready to respond to any US missile or nuclear strike.

“If the United States dares opt for a military action... the DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the Americans,” Kim told a news conference, using the abbreviation of the country’s official name.

Like South Korea, Japan already faces a direct threat from the secretive regime.

In early March, the North simultaneously fired four ballistic missiles off its east coast, three of which fell provocatively close to Japan, in what it said was a drill for an attack on US bases in the country.

The Pentagon has not discussed which missile blew up after the North’s launch on Sunday from a base near Sinpo on its east coast, and the White House has said only that it was a medium-range device.

But John Schilling from the 38 North monitoring group said the failure was indicative of the test of a new and hitherto unknown system being developed by Kim Jong-Un’s regime.

“That’s a common failure mode for North Korean missiles very early on in their development cycle when they are working out the bugs in the propulsion and guidance system,” the weapons expert told AFP.

Japan wants the White House to focus on pressuring China, Pyongyang’s only major ally, to redouble its efforts to rein in the regime and bring it back to the negotiating table after abandoning six-nation talks in 2009.