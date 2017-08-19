NEW DELHI:- India on Friday welcomed the United States' blacklisting of Kashmiri freedom fighters’ group Hizbul Mujahideen as a terrorist organisation. The US Treasury Department, in a statement on its website Wednesday, said it listed the outfit as a "foreign terrorist organisation", freezing its assets "to deny Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks". "We welcome the designation of the Hizbul Mujahideen as a terrorist organisation," Raveesh Kumar, India's foreign ministry spokesman, told reporters. -AFP